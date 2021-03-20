ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.84%)
BR30 24,961 Increased By ▲ 348.66 (1.42%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,799
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
623,135
387624hr
Sindh
262,796
Punjab
195,087
Balochistan
19,306
Islamabad
50,843
KPK
78,653
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ibrahimovic ready to start for AC Milan in Florence, says Pioli

  • Ibrahimovic returned to action from the bench on Thursday as the Rossoneri lost 1-0 to Manchester United on their way to a 2-1 aggregate defeat in the Europa League Last-16.
  • "Zlatan took advantage of the minutes he played on Thursday and tomorrow he will start," Pioli told a news conference.
Reuters 20 Mar 2021

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is fit enough to start for AC Milan in their Serie A game against Fiorentina, coach Stefano Pioli said on Saturday.

The Swedish striker - Milan's top scorer this season with 14 league goals - hasn't featured in Serie A since suffering a muscular injury during a 2-1 win at AS Roma on Feb. 28.

Ibrahimovic returned to action from the bench on Thursday as the Rossoneri lost 1-0 to Manchester United on their way to a 2-1 aggregate defeat in the Europa League Last-16.

"Zlatan took advantage of the minutes he played on Thursday and tomorrow he will start," Pioli told a news conference.

"We don't know if he will be able to play for 90 minutes but his presence is important."

Milan are second in the standings, nine points behind leaders Inter Milan, but have struggled for form recently with one win in their last five games in all competitions.

However, the Italians gave a good account of themselves over two legs against United, and Pioli believes the performances can give his players confidence of a strong end to the season.

"It was a real disappointment, but we came away from this elimination even more aware of our qualities, and that at certain levels the details make the difference," he said.

"We have to aim for the maximum, there are 11 games to go and we must try to win them all.

"Tomorrow will probably be the most complicated game, because of both the strength of our opponents and because we're coming off a costly period. After the international break, I'm sure we'll be strong."

The trip to Florence will be an emotional one for Pioli, who spent six years there as a player and two years as coach, a spell in which club captain Davide Astori tragically died unexpectedly.

"In Florence I lived through a lot as a player and coach, then what happened with the tragedy of Davide. These things leave a mark on you, it will never be a normal game for me," Pioli said.

"Florence and Fiorentina are more than an opponent. Last year I received a welcome that filled me with joy."

Serie A Europa League Zlatan Ibrahimovic AC Milan Stefano Pioli

Ibrahimovic ready to start for AC Milan in Florence, says Pioli

Motorway rape case: Abid Malhi, Shafqat Ali sentenced to death by Lahore court

SAPM Sultan urges people to follow SOPs as COVID-19 positivity ratio crosses 9%

Economic growth forecast raised amid robust industrial growth, says Hammad

Pakistan reports nearly 4000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Swat Motorway: PM inaugurates three tunnels

Countrywide power breakdown: Cabinet body not satisfied with inquiry reports

TCP buys about 300,000 tonnes of wheat in global tender

SPI down 0.19pc WoW

Wheat MSP fixed at Rs1,800 per 40-kg

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 7pc

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters