ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.84%)
BR30 24,961 Increased By ▲ 348.66 (1.42%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,799
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
623,135
387624hr
Sindh
262,796
Punjab
195,087
Balochistan
19,306
Islamabad
50,843
KPK
78,653
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Prosperity of farmers mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan: Shibli

  • He said that flour will not be expensive despite the increase in the support price of wheat, subsidies were being given to benefit consumers.
APP 20 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said the minimum support price of wheat has been fixed at Rs.1800 per 40 kg for current season in order to facilitate the farming community and the announcement of subsidy for cheap flour was a clear proof of Prime Minister Imran Khan's farmer-friendly policies.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, minister said that the progress of the country and the development of the agricultural sector were linked to the prosperity of the farmer.

He said that the prosperity and development of farmers was the mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The federal and provincial governments of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were committed to ensuring the supply of cheap flour to the common man.

He said that flour will not be expensive despite the increase in the support price of wheat, subsidies were being given to benefit consumers.

The federal and provincial governments will ensure that half of their strategic reserves (five million tonnes) come from imported wheat, he said.

When the government procures wheat from abroad to meet half of its strategic needs, the pressure on domestic availability of wheat will be lessened, said Senator Shibli Faraz.

Shibli Faraz said that banking credit lines for wheat purchases would be available only to flour mills and those registered with the government.

The credit line application will mention the storage locations for the wheat, he said.

Minister said that flour mills could get as much wheat as they want, but it would be necessary for them to grind the wheat and not store it for further sale.

He vowed that the government will take all steps to curb hoarding.

Shibli Faraz Imran Khan farming community

Prosperity of farmers mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan: Shibli

Motorway rape case: Abid Malhi, Shafqat Ali sentenced to death by Lahore court

SAPM Sultan urges people to follow SOPs as COVID-19 positivity ratio crosses 9%

Economic growth forecast raised amid robust industrial growth, says Hammad

Pakistan reports nearly 4000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Swat Motorway: PM inaugurates three tunnels

Countrywide power breakdown: Cabinet body not satisfied with inquiry reports

TCP buys about 300,000 tonnes of wheat in global tender

SPI down 0.19pc WoW

Wheat MSP fixed at Rs1,800 per 40-kg

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 7pc

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters