FBR steps up operations against illicit cigarettes

  • In the month of March, the Directorate's Islamabad team seized 900 cartons of illegal cigarettes on GT Road in two separate operations.
Ali Ahmed 20 Mar 2021

In line with the Prime Minister's vision to eradicate illicit trade and in strict compliance with the Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Javed Ghani’s directives, the Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation IR has stepped up operations against counterfeit, non-duty paid, and illegal cigarettes.

As per details, so far the Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation IR has performed well in March. In the month of March, the Directorate's Islamabad team seized 900 cartons of illegal cigarettes on GT Road in two separate operations.

The Karachi team of the Directorate raided the warehouse and seized 48 cigarettes. Multan team seizes 406 cartons of illegal cigarettes during search of warehouses and trucks in two separate operations

Teams from Peshawar and Faisalabad seized 25 cartons and 286 cartons respectively. Thus far in March, 1665 cartons of illegal cigarettes containing 16.6 million cigarette sticks were seized.

