Physical remand extended

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Friday extended the physical remand of three workers of PML-N Ghulam Abbas, Attiq and Tariq for another day in a case of hurling eggs and ink at Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shahbaz Gill.

Old Anarkali police produced the suspects before the magistrate after expiry of their previous three-day remand and sought further custody to complete investigation and recovery of the “ink” used in the crime.

The magistrate allowed the request and granted one-day remand of the suspects to the police.

