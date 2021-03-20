QEC KMU Peshawar awarded by QAA HEC

PESHAWAR: The Quality Assurance Agency (QAA), Higher Education Commission, Pakistan has awarded Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) Khyber Medical University Peshawar.

A progress review meeting held by Quality Assurance Agency Higher Education Commission, Pakistan in local hotel of Islamabad, wherein Dr Nadia Tahir, Managing Director Quality Assurance Agency, Higher Education Commission awarded Shield to QEC, Team of Khyber Medical University on their excellent performance for year 2018-19, according to a statement issued here on Friday.

The Quality Enhancement Cell of Khyber Medical University is one of the best QEC of Pakistan and struggling day and night to create the quality culture in Khyber Medical University.

The award was received by Syeda Asiyah Bukhari, Director QEC and Sahir Atiq Deputy Director QEC of Khyber Medical University. Syeda Asiyah Bukhari appreciated the initiative taken by QAA HEC on behalf of all QECs present in the meeting. She mentioned that it will be a motivation for all other QECs of HEIs to show the best performance and to achieve the targets assigned by QAA, HEC. Quality Enhancement Cell of Khyber Medical University is showing best performance since 2011 and continuously maintains its position at highest category with the percentage of 91% to 97%.

