ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 51.15 (1.07%)
BR30 25,017 Increased By ▲ 405.05 (1.65%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

QEC KMU Peshawar awarded by QAA HEC

Recorder Report 20 Mar 2021

PESHAWAR: The Quality Assurance Agency (QAA), Higher Education Commission, Pakistan has awarded Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) Khyber Medical University Peshawar.

A progress review meeting held by Quality Assurance Agency Higher Education Commission, Pakistan in local hotel of Islamabad, wherein Dr Nadia Tahir, Managing Director Quality Assurance Agency, Higher Education Commission awarded Shield to QEC, Team of Khyber Medical University on their excellent performance for year 2018-19, according to a statement issued here on Friday.

The Quality Enhancement Cell of Khyber Medical University is one of the best QEC of Pakistan and struggling day and night to create the quality culture in Khyber Medical University.

The award was received by Syeda Asiyah Bukhari, Director QEC and Sahir Atiq Deputy Director QEC of Khyber Medical University. Syeda Asiyah Bukhari appreciated the initiative taken by QAA HEC on behalf of all QECs present in the meeting. She mentioned that it will be a motivation for all other QECs of HEIs to show the best performance and to achieve the targets assigned by QAA, HEC. Quality Enhancement Cell of Khyber Medical University is showing best performance since 2011 and continuously maintains its position at highest category with the percentage of 91% to 97%.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

hec Higher Education Commission QAA KMU QEC

QEC KMU Peshawar awarded by QAA HEC

Countrywide power breakdown: Cabinet body not satisfied with inquiry reports

TCP buys about 300,000 tonnes of wheat in global tender

SPI down 0.19pc WoW

Wheat MSP fixed at Rs1,800 per 40-kg

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 7pc

Water talks with India in Delhi from 23rd: FO

Tariffs of Discos: CPPA-G seeks Re0.66/unit increase

Nepra law to be amended thru ordinance

G7 backs ‘sizeable’ IMF aid for Covid-hit poor nations

Courts not equipped to interfere with economic policies: IHC

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.