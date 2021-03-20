Tunisia receives offers in 117,000 tonnes soft wheat tender

HAMBURG: The lowest price offered in Thursday’s international tender from Tunisia’s state grains agency to purchase about 117,000 tonnes of soft wheat was believed to be $298.78 a tonne c&f for optional-origin supplies, European traders said in initial assessments.

No purchase has yet been reported and offers are still being considered, they said.

Lowest offer for at least 42,000 tonnes of durum wheat that was also sought was estimated at $374.68 a tonne c&f. Lowest offer for 75,000 tonnes of animal feed barley in the tender was assessed at $275.68 a tonne c&f.

Shipment of all grains is requested in April and May depending on the origin. The agency does not always purchase the lowest price offered if other conditions connected with the offer are regarded as unfavourable.