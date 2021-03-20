ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 51.15 (1.07%)
BR30 25,017 Increased By ▲ 405.05 (1.65%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia Naphtha, Gasoline: Cracks gain on expectations for tighter supplies

Reuters 20 Mar 2021

SINGAPORE: Asia’s naphtha crack climbed on Friday, buoyed by steady petrochemicals demand and expectations for tighter near-term supplies.

The naphtha crack rose to $103.33 per tonne on Friday, up from $93.85 per tonne a day earlier. The crack, however, has shed 4.4% this week in a second straight weekly decline.

Asia’s gasoline crack edged higher to $5.77 per barrel on Friday, up from $5.57 per barrel in the previous session. The gasoline market is expected to find support in the coming months as upcoming seasonal refinery maintenance caps regional supplies, and COVID-19 vaccinations help ease mobility restrictions in several markets, boosting a demand recovery.

China’s gasoline exports rose 30.1% year-on-year in the first two months of 2021, customs data showed on Thursday, as refineries sought to ease domestic inventory pressure due to high output.

Gasoline shipments in January and February were at 3.54 million tonnes, up from 2.72 million tonnes in the same period last year, after the coronavirus outbreak and tough travel restrictions slammed fuel consumption in the country.

Gasoline stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub slipped 1.6% to 1.4 million tonnes in the week to March 18, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

The data showed ARA gasoil inventories dropped 2.4% to 2.36 million tonnes.

Three gasoline deals, no naphtha trades. Goldman Sachs said it sees the oil price pullback as a buying opportunity and forecasts Brent crude could reach $80 per barrel this summer even as the recent rally in prices “takes a big breather.”

Oil prices rose by more than $1 on Friday, after a big sell-off in the previous session as a new wave of coronavirus infections across Europe triggered fresh lockdowns and dampened expectations of any imminent recovery in fuel demand.

gasoline petrochemicals Asia Naphtha gasoline market

Asia Naphtha, Gasoline: Cracks gain on expectations for tighter supplies

Countrywide power breakdown: Cabinet body not satisfied with inquiry reports

TCP buys about 300,000 tonnes of wheat in global tender

SPI down 0.19pc WoW

Wheat MSP fixed at Rs1,800 per 40-kg

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 7pc

Water talks with India in Delhi from 23rd: FO

Tariffs of Discos: CPPA-G seeks Re0.66/unit increase

Nepra law to be amended thru ordinance

G7 backs ‘sizeable’ IMF aid for Covid-hit poor nations

Courts not equipped to interfere with economic policies: IHC

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.