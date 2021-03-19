ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 51.15 (1.07%)
BR30 25,017 Increased By ▲ 405.05 (1.65%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Swiss postpone plans to lift COVID-19 restrictions

  • The risk of an uncontrolled increase in the number of cases is currently too great for further openings.
  • Currently, infections are expected to double every three to four weeks, the government said, warning new variants of COVID-19 make up to 80% of the new cases.
Reuters 19 Mar 2021

ZURICH: Switzerland has postponed plans to relax its COVID-19 restrictions, the government said on Friday, citing increasing coronavirus cases and insufficient progress on vaccinations.

Switzerland had planned to allow outdoor events like football matches and concerts with up to 150 people from Monday as well as allowing restaurants to open terraces to outdoor diners, but instead opted for a more cautious approach as neighbouring France and Germany also rein in reopening.

"The risk of an uncontrolled increase in the number of cases is currently too great for further openings," the government said on Friday. "In addition, too few people have yet been vaccinated to prevent a sharp rise in hospitalizations."

The number of coronavirus cases in Switzerland and neighbouring Liechtenstein rose by 1,750 on Thursday, well above the seven-day average of 1,285 cases.

Currently, infections are expected to double every three to four weeks, the government said, warning new variants of COVID-19 make up to 80% of the new cases.

"We've known for awhile that they aren't merely more infectious, but also more dangerous," Health Minister Alain Berset said at a press conference. "This is not the moment we'd hoped for."

The government did relax restrictions on indoor meetings for families and friends, up to 10 people from five previously, ahead of Easter.

Torn between public fatigue and warnings from public health experts about reopening too quickly, the government has forged a middle path that is often less strict than neighbouring countries' approaches.

It has unveiled a 1 billion Swiss franc ($1.07 billion) plan to offer free coronavirus tests for all residents, while grappling with shortages of vaccines it needs for its goal to inoculate all who wish by summer.

Shops, museums, and libraries reopened this month and sporting and cultural activities for youngsters resumed. Schools and many ski lifts are open, but restaurants and cultural venues remain closed.

