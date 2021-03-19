ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
Sports

UCL quarterfinals: Bayern face PSG, Real draw against Liverpool

  • In other two fixtures, Manchester City will face Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea draw against FC Porto.
  • The first-leg UCL quarter-final matches are scheduled for April 6 and 7 while the second leg will be played on April 13 and 14.
BR Web Desk Updated 19 Mar 2021

Defending Champions Bayern Munich face Paris Saint-Germai (PSG) while Real Madrid to lock horns with Liverpool as draw for UEFA Champions League (UCL) quarterfinals concluded at Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.

In other two fixtures, Manchester City will face Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea draw against FC Porto.

Eight teams involved in the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 quarter-finals and semi-finals draw were: Bayern Munich, Manchester City, FC Porto, Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The first-leg UCL quarter-final matches are scheduled for April 6 and 7 while the second leg will be played on April 13 and 14.

The first leg of the semi-final will be played on 27-28 April while the second leg is scheduled for 4-5 May.

Here's the full UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2020-21 quarter-final and semi-final draw:

UCL Quarter-Final Draw: Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund FC Porto vs Chelsea FC Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Liverpool vs Real Madrid

UCL Semi-Final Draw:

Semi-Final 1: FC Bayern Munich/Paris Saint-Germain VS Manchester City/Borussia Dortmund

Semi-Final 2: Liverpool/Real Madrid VS FC Porto vs Chelsea

UCL Final: Winner Semi-Final 1 (Home Team) vs Winner of Semi-Final 2

