Pakistan

Karachi police establish ‘social media and traffic monitoring unit’

  • The unit is aimed to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the port city’s busy roads using the web mapping service, Google Maps and social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter.
  • Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon inaugurated the unit.
BR Web Desk Updated 19 Mar 2021

In order to overcome the traffic vows in Karachi, the Traffic police on Friday established a “social media and traffic monitoring unit”.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon inaugurated the unit, which is aimed to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the port city’s busy roads using the web mapping service, Google Maps and social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter.

During the visit he also reviewed the traffic police’s performance. The AIG was given a brief demonstration of how the unit functions.

The unit uses Google Maps and cameras to monitor traffic flow on roads and conveys traffic disturbance it spots anywhere to the relevant traffic section through social media platforms, FM 88.6 and helpline 1915, in a timely manner to have it cleared.

The AIG lauded the traffic police’s efforts to use the latest technology to ensure smooth flow of traffic in Karachi.

social media Google Maps AIG Karachi police Ghulam Nabi Memon Traffic police traffic flow

