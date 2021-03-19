ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
THE RUPEE: Mixed behaviour

BR Research 19 Mar 2021

KARACHI: On Thursday’s market close, PKR exhibited mixed behaviour. It slightly lost value against USD in interbank market while going up in open market. It also went down against Euro and SR in open market while remaining unchanged against AED. According to reports earlier in the day, USD fell against riskier currencies after Federal Reserve signaled it will in all probability not raise interest rates despite stronger economic outlook.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 5 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 155.55 and 155.65 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 10 paisas for both buying and selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 155.60 and 156.10 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 30 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 184.30 and 185.80 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 42.25 and 42.55 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 41.25 and 41.45 respectively.

Open Bid       Rs 155.60
Open Offer     Rs 156.10
Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Thursday 

Bid Rate       Rs 155.55
Offer Rate     Rs 155.65
RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee maintained its upward slide for the second consecutive day against the American dollar in the local currency market on Thursday.

Following lack of the buying spree, the US dollar remained under selling pressure for another day in the market and closed further lower for buying and selling at Rs 155.20 and Rs 156.50 against the overnight closing trend of Rs 156.00 and Rs 157.20 respectively, local currency dealers said.

On the other hand, the national currency failed to sustain its day earlier recoveries as it depreciated its worth against the pound sterling. As a result, the pound’s buying and selling rates rose from Wednesday’s closing of Rs 214.50 and Rs 216.00 to Rs 215.50 and Rs 217.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee maintained its upward journey against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Tuesday.

The dollar opened at Rs155.80(buying) and Rs 155.90(selling) against last rate of Rs 156.60(buying) and Rs 156.70(selling).

It closed at Rs155.80(buying) and Rs 155.90(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 102,100 (selling) and Rs102,000(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

