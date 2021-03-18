ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
Pakistan

PDM plans for long march have met their logical end: CM

  • Buzdar said the political death of the PDM was a clear message to the opportunists as their mean politics had been fully exposed.
APP 18 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) all negative plans for a long march have met their logical end.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the CM said those giving ultimatum of the long march were trying to disrupt the development process, adding that the gang of opportunists tried to use people for their vested interests.

It is, however, heartening that the PDM's every conspiracy had remained unsuccessful, he added.

The unnatural alliance was meaningless before the transparent politics of Prime Minister Imran Khan and there is no room for specific agenda, espoused by the opportunist lobby, he added.

Usman Buzdar said the political death of the PDM was a clear message to the opportunists as their mean politics had been fully exposed.

The PDM failure in Punjab was the retribution for its past decisions. It is better the rejected elements should adopt a positive approach and shun their anarchistic designs, concluded the CM.

