Pakistan
61 more deaths due to Covid-19 reported over last 24 hours
- 577,501 patients have so far recovered from the disease.
18 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Sixty-one more deaths and 3,495 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the country during the last twenty-four hours.
According to the latest statistics of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 577,501 patients have so far recovered from the disease.
