Pakistan
NCOC concerned over gross violations of SOPs against COVID-19
- The Forum urged the masses to once again display good example of social behaviour and follow the SOPs in letter and spirit.
18 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) expressing serious concerns over gross violations of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19 has asked the provincial administrations to ensure swift action for ensuring adherence to safety guidelines.
The NCOC meeting held here on Thursday with Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in the chair expressed serious concern over rising disease trend and mortality rate.
The Forum urged the masses to once again display good example of social behaviour and follow the SOPs in letter and spirit.
Pakistan has 'resisted the temptation' of involving itself in arms race despite rising security challenges, says COAS
NCOC concerned over gross violations of SOPs against COVID-19
Stable Indo-Pak relations key to unlocking South Asia's potential: COAS Bajwa
Digital Financial Transactions show double-digit growth in Pakistan: SBP
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 7.8% as country reports 3,495 cases in 24 hours
EU health agency to rule on troubled AstraZeneca jab
Asad Umar warns govt will place stronger COVID-19 restrictions if people do not comply with SOPs
First consignment of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Karachi
Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC
Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan
UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan
Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings
Read more stories
Comments