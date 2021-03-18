ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
UK reports five cases of rare blood clots in AstraZeneca rollout, continues use of shot

  • Concerns about reports of blood clots, along with low platelet levels, have led to European countries including Germany to pause the rollout of the shot while the cases are investigated. *"The available evidence does not suggest that blood clots in veins (venous thromboembolism) are caused by COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca," the MHRA said.
Reuters 18 Mar 2021

LONDON: Britain's medicines regulator said there had been five cases of a rare type of blood clot in cerebral veins among people given AstraZeneca's vaccine but said the shot should still be used as there was no evidence it caused blood clots.

Concerns about reports of blood clots, along with low platelet levels, have led to European countries including Germany to pause the rollout of the shot while the cases are investigated.

However, Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said that use of the vaccine should continue while five reports were investigated

"The available evidence does not suggest that blood clots in veins (venous thromboembolism) are caused by COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca," the MHRA said.

"A further, detailed review into five UK reports of a very rare and specific type of blood clot in the cerebral veins (sinus vein thrombosis) occurring together with lowered platelets (thrombocytopenia) is ongoing."

Britain has administed 11 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine.

