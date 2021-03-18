Rupee gains 29 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee strengthened by 29 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs155.45 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs155.74.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs155.1 and Rs155.8 respectively.

The local currency has been aligned on upward trend against the green back on the back of improved foreign exchange reserves, current account surplus, higher remittances besides less demand of dollar due to the ongoing pandemic.

Meanwhile, the price of euro was appreciated by 34 paisas and closed at Rs185.72 against the last day’s trading of Rs185.38, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.42, whereas an increase of 60 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs217.10 as compared to its last closing of Rs 216.50.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 08 paisas each to close at Rs 42.32 and Rs 41.44 respectively.