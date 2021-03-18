Pakistan
Five coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad
18 Mar 2021
FAISALABAD: Five more patients died from the COVID-19 in the district while 149 people tested positive on Thursday.
A spokesperson for the health department said the death toll reached 570 in the district.
He said 1,054 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors labs, adding that so far 9,187 patients had recovered while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 1,394.
He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for the COVID-19 patients, adding that 131 patients, including 53 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 36, including seven confirmed, were admitted to the DHQ Hospital.
