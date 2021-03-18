Pakistan
NA Speaker urges world to take notice of atrocities in IIOJK
- Barrister Sultan said India cannot suppress the firm resolve of the Kashmiri people for the freedom by resorting to coward tactics.
18 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has urged the international community to take notice of the atrocities being perpetrated by the Indian government in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
Talking to PTI Azad Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry here on Thursday, he said Pakistan will continue to extend political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri brethren.
Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said India cannot suppress the firm resolve of the Kashmiri people for the freedom by resorting to coward tactics.
Pakistan has 'resisted the temptation' of involving itself in arms race despite rising security challenges, says COAS
NA Speaker urges world to take notice of atrocities in IIOJK
Stable Indo-Pak relations key to unlocking South Asia's potential: COAS Bajwa
Digital Financial Transactions show double-digit growth in Pakistan: SBP
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 7.8% as country reports 3,495 cases in 24 hours
EU health agency to rule on troubled AstraZeneca jab
Asad Umar warns govt will place stronger COVID-19 restrictions if people do not comply with SOPs
First consignment of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Karachi
Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC
Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan
UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan
Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings
Read more stories
Comments