ANL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.06%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.63%)
AVN 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.61%)
BOP 9.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.88%)
DGKC 125.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.36%)
EPCL 51.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.24%)
FCCL 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.56%)
FFBL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.35%)
FFL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.67%)
HASCOL 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.85%)
HUBC 83.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
JSCL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.81%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.92%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
MLCF 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.87%)
PAEL 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.25%)
PIBTL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
PPL 87.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.42%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
SNGP 40.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.57%)
TRG 143.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.34 (-3.58%)
UNITY 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.58%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.88%)
BR100 4,861 Decreased By ▼ -36.29 (-0.74%)
BR30 25,030 Decreased By ▼ -258.24 (-1.02%)
KSE100 45,354 Decreased By ▼ -96.44 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,772 Decreased By ▼ -107.01 (-0.57%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Credit Suisse, under regulatory scrutiny, rejigs asset management

  • Three senior asset management employees who helped oversee the Greensill funds, including the head of the unit's European, Middle East and Africa business, have temporarily stepped aside.
Reuters 18 Mar 2021

ZURICH: Credit Suisse faces a number of regulatory investigations over its dealings with collapsed Greensill Capital, the Swiss bank said on Thursday, as it announced an overhaul of its asset management arm in the wake of the scandal.

In its annual report, the lender said Swiss regulator FINMA was one watchdog looking into the matter, and was reviewing it in relation to the bank's "Pillar 2" buffer - a pool of capital banks have to ensure they can withstand risks.

Separately on Thursday, Credit Suisse named Ulrich Koerner as its new head of asset management and said it would separate the unit into its own division.

The bank and its asset management arm, currently part of the international wealth division run by Philipp Wehle, have been reeling over the collapse of around $10 billion of funds related to British supply chain financier Greensill, heaping pressure on Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein, who said on Tuesday he was scrutinising the structure and internal position of the unit.

Switzerland's second-biggest bank said the appointment of Koerner would be effective from April 1, when its new structure will also come into effect.

Current asset management head Eric Varvel, who is also chairman of Credit Suisse's investment bank and head of its US holding company, will focus on his other roles, it added.

"Ulrich Körner is an excellent addition to our leadership team, reinforcing its values and performance culture," Gottstein said in a statement. "Ueli is a strong leader and strategic thinker with proven ability in business development and profitable growth in asset management, as well as in business transformation."

Three senior asset management employees who helped oversee the Greensill funds, including the head of the unit's European, Middle East and Africa business, have temporarily stepped aside.

The bank's annual report showed the payout and vesting of bonuses for a number of senior employees involved in these matters, "up to and including Executive Board members", had been suspended for the time being.

