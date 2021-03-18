World
US says move to ban pro-Kurdish party would 'undermine democracy' in Turkey
- We are... monitoring the initiation of efforts to dissolve the People's Democratic Party, a decision that would unduly subvert the will of Turkish voters.
18 Mar 2021
WASHINGTON: The United States warned Wednesday that efforts to bar the main pro-Kurdish party in Turkey would undermine the nation's democracy.
"We are... monitoring the initiation of efforts to dissolve the People's Democratic Party, a decision that would unduly subvert the will of Turkish voters, further undermine democracy in Turkey, and deny millions of Turkish citizens their chosen representation," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
