Asad reviews progress of Kamyab Jawan Programme

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired a meeting to review the progress of the Kamyab Jawan Programme (PMKJP) for Islamabad Youth on Wednesday.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Usman Dar briefed the Minister for Youth Affairs on the progress of Islamabad’s Youth Programmes.

Asad Umar stated that the Youth-specific projects would be completed on priority under PM’s directions. He said all the Kamyab Jawan Programmes like Youth Entrepreneurship Programme (YES) and Hunarmand Pakistan (Skills for All) would provide the best opportunities for the youth to enter the mainstream and contribute in the socio-economic development of the country.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021