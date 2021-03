Coronavirus third wave taking a dangerous turn: SACM

LAHORE: Special Assistant to CM Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday the third wave of coronavirus was taking a dangerous turn, as 1137 new cases had been reported with 41 deaths in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Dr Firdous said that 16,132 people had been tested for Covid-19 during the same period while a total of 3,565,948 people had so far been tested in the province. A total of 5811 patients have died of coronavirus while the number of active cases had reached 10,222 in the province, she added.

The SACM said the PDM had been fully exposed to the issue of tendering resignations and its chaotic politics had also come to an end. “One needs courage and audacity for a long march and those who are fed on illegal means cannot dare to hold it,” she said, adding: “Such elements cannot hold a long march or tender resignations.”

The SACM said that those who used to portray themselves as allies till yesterday were at loggerheads now. Maulana Fazlur Rehman had got nothing and he should go into some seclusion because he had been fully humiliated by Bilawal Zardari, she added.

On the other hand, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that all citizens above 70 years will be vaccinated without codes at designated vaccination counters.

She said that people between the ages of 60 to 70 years will only be vaccinated through pin code. She said the staff is busy serving people of over 60 years of age. The facility of vaccination on Pin code has been given to make vaccination process easier for senior citizens, she added.

