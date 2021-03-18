KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (March 17, 2021).

================================================================================= CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ================================================================================= Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ================================================================================= Fortune Sec. Askari Bank Limited 1,400,000 22.99 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,400,000 22.99 JS Global Cap. Azgard Nine Ltd. 500 33.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 33.30 Sherman Sec. BYCO Petroleum 15,000 9.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 9.35 M. M. M. A. Khanani Engro Corporation 12,000 280.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,000 280.00 Arif Habib Ltd. K-Electric Limited 1,500 4.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 4.10 Ghani Osman Sec. Kohat Cement 500 225.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 225.50 Adam Sec. Pak Refinery 350,000 25.92 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 350,000 25.92 Optimus Capital Pakgen Power Ltd. 12,539,500 25.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,539,500 25.00 BMA Capital Shabbir Tiles 160,000 24.08 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 160,000 24.08 BMA Capital United Bank Limited 500,000 125.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 125.20 ================================================================================= Total Turnover 14,979,000 =================================================================================

