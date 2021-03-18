Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (March 17, 2021).
=================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
=================================================================================
Fortune Sec. Askari Bank Limited 1,400,000 22.99
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,400,000 22.99
JS Global Cap. Azgard Nine Ltd. 500 33.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 33.30
Sherman Sec. BYCO Petroleum 15,000 9.35
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 9.35
M. M. M. A. Khanani Engro Corporation 12,000 280.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,000 280.00
Arif Habib Ltd. K-Electric Limited 1,500 4.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 4.10
Ghani Osman Sec. Kohat Cement 500 225.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 225.50
Adam Sec. Pak Refinery 350,000 25.92
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 350,000 25.92
Optimus Capital Pakgen Power Ltd. 12,539,500 25.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,539,500 25.00
BMA Capital Shabbir Tiles 160,000 24.08
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 160,000 24.08
BMA Capital United Bank Limited 500,000 125.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 125.20
=================================================================================
Total Turnover 14,979,000
=================================================================================
