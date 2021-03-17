Pakistan
Asad asks senior citizens to get vaccinated on priority
- He said that the highest number of COVID-19 vaccination in the country was carried out on Tuesday, (March 16).
17 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Wednesday urged the people to encourage everyone especially those who were 70 years of age and above to register to get COVID-19 vaccination.
In a tweet, he said that the highest number of COVID-19 vaccination in the country was carried out on Tuesday, (March 16).
“Highest daily vaccination rate of over 41,000 vaccinations achieved yesterday,” Asad Umar who is also chairman National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) for COVID-19 said.
“Of these 28,424 vaccinations were carried out of senior citizens,” he said.
Pakistan FDI drops over 29pc in first eight months of FY21
Asad asks senior citizens to get vaccinated on priority
Zaheer Ahmad Babar appointed new PAF chief
'Tough' to withdraw us troops from Afghanistan by May 1: Biden
Service Global Footwear Ltd. planning IPO to raise $10 million for joint investment
UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths due to Covid
PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever national security dialogue
Fazl tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan for taking forward anti-govt movement
Pakistan reports 61 deaths in 24 hours
Supreme Court sets aside SHC's decision of granting bail to Agha Siraj Durrani
S&P affirms US debt rating at AA+
Govt says USC getting pretty close to breakeven
Read more stories
Comments