SHC commutes death sentence into life term in a murder case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday court commuted the death sentence of accused Farhan Ahmed to life imprisonment in alleged murder case.

A high court bench heard a plea filed by convicted Farhan Ahmed against the death sentence awarded to him by a sessions court in the murder of his wife on the suspect. The court rejected his plea and commuted his death sentence into a life term.

There is solid evidence of wife's murder against the accused, the court said. The accused involved in the murder does not deserve any concession, the court ruled.

The accused had stabbed his wife Shaista to death on doubt, the prosecutor said. The case was registered against the accused in New Town police station in 2013, said Iqbal Awan, the state prosecutor.

He said accused had also confessed to the murder of his wife. The Sessions Court had sentenced the accused Farhan Ahmed to death on conviction.