Plane carrying 0.5 mn doses of Chinese vaccine arrives in Pakistan

A special plane carrying half a million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Islamabad’s Nur Khan airbase from China on Wednesday.

As per details, the plane reached the airbase this afternoon. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan formally received the doses of Sinopharm vaccine.

The Chinese vaccine will be shifted to the Expanded Programme on Immunisation’s (EPI) warehouse. Later they will be moved to other parts of the country.

As per ARY News, Pakistan purchased the doses from the Chinese firm at a discounted rate. The firm will provide more jabs in phases.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) already has an approval for emergency use of the Chinese vaccine.