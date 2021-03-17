ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.47%)
ASC 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.1%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 95.49 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.34%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (10.62%)
DGKC 127.23 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (2.14%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.05%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.99%)
FFBL 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
FFL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.91%)
HASCOL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.02%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 41.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.01%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.77%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.13%)
PPL 88.79 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.82%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.67%)
PTC 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
SNGP 40.76 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.69%)
TRG 149.04 Increased By ▲ 10.39 (7.49%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,897 Increased By ▲ 87.78 (1.83%)
BR30 25,289 Increased By ▲ 642.77 (2.61%)
KSE100 45,450 Increased By ▲ 593.25 (1.32%)
KSE30 18,879 Increased By ▲ 250.7 (1.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Service Global Footwear Ltd. planning IPO to raise $10 million for joint investment

  • Pakistan's largest shoe exporter, Service Global Footwear Ltd., has planned an initial public offering (IPO) to raise funds from the domestic market to invest in the parent company's tire joint-venture.
  • Service Global Footwear plans to use the IPO proceeds to buy about 20% stake in a joint venture set up by Service Industries and China’s Chaoyang Long March Tyre Co.
BR Web Desk Updated 17 Mar 2021

Pakistan's largest shoe exporter, Service Global Footwear Ltd., has planned an initial public offering (IPO) to raise funds from the domestic market to invest in the parent company's tire joint-venture.

According to Shahid Ali Habib, Chief Executive Officer at Arif Habib Ltd. and the only designated adviser to the IPO, the Lahore-based company aims to raise an estimated 1.6 billion rupees (or $10 million), offering 41 million shares at an introductory price of 38 rupees per share.

Habib added that the price could be boosted by as much as 40%, allowing Service Global Footwear to raise approximately $14 million, with the company scheduled to take investor orders as soon as the last week of March.

Service Global Footwear is a part of Service Industries Ltd., which employs more than 13,000 people, and is reputed for its shoes and tires in Pakistan.

The footwear unit supplies to brands including Zara, Dockers and Scholl. The business generates an annual revenue of about $44 million, with the capacity to produce up to 3.6 million pairs of shoes annually, exporting to European countries including Germany, France and Italy.

The Service Industries share grew by as much as 6.4% to a record 985 rupees.

The shoemaking company is part of the global rush to tap capital markets for funds, riding on positive investor sentiment, with Pakistan’s KSE-100 Index growing by 33% in the past year.

According to Habib, Service Global Footwear aims to use the proceeds generated from this IPO to buy a 20% stake in a joint-venture set up by Service Industries and China’s Chaoyang Long March Tyre Co..

The partnership will manufacture truck and bus radial tires in Pakistan for export purposes, from a factory near Karachi at a cost of about $250 million over a period of seven years - making it the largest investment in a tire manufacturing plant in the country, with the first phase of operations to start in August.

Pakistan INVESTMENT Arif Habib Limited PSX IPO Service Global Footwear Ltd

Service Global Footwear Ltd. planning IPO to raise $10 million for joint investment

UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths due to Covid

PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever national security dialogue

Fazl tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan for taking forward anti-govt movement

Pakistan reports 61 deaths in 24 hours

Supreme Court sets aside SHC's decision of granting bail to Agha Siraj Durrani

S&P affirms US debt rating at AA+

Govt says USC getting pretty close to breakeven

Protocol on amendments to Pakistan-Russia IGA on NSGP project approved

PM for putting in place ‘track, trace system’ to counter tax evasion

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters