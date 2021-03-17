ANL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.22%)
ASC 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.84%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 93.65 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (5.27%)
BOP 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.56%)
BYCO 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.46%)
DGKC 125.83 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.02%)
EPCL 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.34%)
FCCL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.53%)
FFBL 27.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.58%)
FFL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.68%)
HASCOL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.62%)
HUBC 84.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.31%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 42.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.51%)
LOTCHEM 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
MLCF 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.76%)
PAEL 34.38 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.72%)
PIBTL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.23%)
POWER 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.17%)
PPL 88.60 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.61%)
PRL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.15%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 40.70 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.54%)
TRG 146.30 Increased By ▲ 7.65 (5.52%)
UNITY 30.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.15%)
WTL 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,882 Increased By ▲ 73.04 (1.52%)
BR30 25,182 Increased By ▲ 535.81 (2.17%)
KSE100 45,348 Increased By ▲ 490.98 (1.09%)
KSE30 18,855 Increased By ▲ 227.06 (1.22%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Toyota agrees to average annual wage hike of 9,200 yen/mth

  • The hike was in line with what the union had demanded and higher than last year's agreed pay rise of 8,600 yen per month.
Reuters 17 Mar 2021

TOKYO: Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday it agreed to an average annual pay raise of 9,200 yen ($84.33) per month in the year starting on April 1.

The hike was in line with what the union had demanded and higher than last year's agreed pay rise of 8,600 yen per month.

Toyota wants to lead the auto industry not just in Japan's wage negotiations, but in carbon neutrality and digitalisation as well, Masanori Kuwata, chief human resources officer, told reporters after reaching the wage agreement with the union.

Japanese companies are set to offer the lowest wage increases in eight years as labour talks wrap up on Wednesday, in a sign the COVID-19 pandemic is putting an end to the benefits brought on by former premier Shinzo Abe's stimulus policies.

Toyota Motor Corp COVID19 Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Masanori Kuwata

Toyota agrees to average annual wage hike of 9,200 yen/mth

PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever national security dialogue

Fazl tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan for taking forward anti-govt movement

Pakistan reports 61 deaths in 24 hours

Supreme Court sets aside SHC's decision of granting bail to Agha Siraj Durrani

S&P affirms US debt rating at AA+

Govt says USC getting pretty close to breakeven

Protocol on amendments to Pakistan-Russia IGA on NSGP project approved

PM for putting in place ‘track, trace system’ to counter tax evasion

Industry in SEZs: FBR barred from withdrawing tax exemptions

Jul-Jan LSMI output up 7.85pc YoY

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters