ANL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.22%)
ASC 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 93.51 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (5.11%)
BOP 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (6.79%)
DGKC 125.83 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.02%)
EPCL 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.34%)
FCCL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.31%)
FFBL 27.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.58%)
FFL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.82%)
HASCOL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUBC 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.48%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.31%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 42.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.52%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
LOTCHEM 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
MLCF 46.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.85%)
PAEL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.48%)
PIBTL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
POWER 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.17%)
PPL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.49%)
PRL 24.57 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.24%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 40.80 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (3.79%)
TRG 146.40 Increased By ▲ 7.75 (5.59%)
UNITY 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.31%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,882 Increased By ▲ 72.53 (1.51%)
BR30 25,181 Increased By ▲ 535.61 (2.17%)
KSE100 45,347 Increased By ▲ 490.25 (1.09%)
KSE30 18,852 Increased By ▲ 224.22 (1.2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
South African rand flat, retail sales data in focus

Reuters 17 Mar 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand was flat early on Wednesday ahead of retail sales data due later in the day, which will give clues about the health of Africa's most industrialised economy.

At 0610 GMT, the rand traded at 14.9100 versus the dollar, less than 0.1% weaker than its previous close.

The statistics agency is scheduled to release January retail figures at around 1100 GMT.

Retail sales, one of the main drivers of economic growth in South Africa, were last in positive territory in annual terms in March 2020, after which they collapsed when the government imposed a strict lockdown to contain the coronavirus.

Later in the session, market attention will turn to the US Federal Reserve, whose two-day policy meeting is due to end on Wednesday.

The Fed has had interest rates pinned near zero for the past year and has promised to keep them there until the economy reaches full employment and inflation has hit a sustained 2%.

South Africa's government bonds were also little changed early on Wednesday, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 instrument at 9.20%.

Coronavirus lockdown rand South Africa US Federal Reserve South Africa's government bonds

