ANL 32.48 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.53%)
ASC 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.77%)
ASL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
AVN 93.40 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (4.99%)
BOP 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.56%)
BYCO 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.18%)
DGKC 126.05 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.2%)
EPCL 49.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.55%)
FCCL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.31%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.29%)
FFL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.68%)
HASCOL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.66%)
HUBC 84.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
HUMNL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.11%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.59%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
LOTCHEM 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
MLCF 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.76%)
PAEL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.78%)
PIBTL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
POWER 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
PPL 88.60 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.61%)
PRL 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.86%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
SNGP 40.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
TRG 146.20 Increased By ▲ 7.55 (5.45%)
UNITY 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.31%)
WTL 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,875 Increased By ▲ 65.83 (1.37%)
BR30 25,132 Increased By ▲ 486.33 (1.97%)
KSE100 45,325 Increased By ▲ 467.72 (1.04%)
KSE30 18,853 Increased By ▲ 224.77 (1.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
CBOT soybeans may rise into $14.31-1/2 to $14.46-1/2 range

  • This fall may be extended into the range of $13.91-1/2 to $14.04-1/2 then.
Reuters 17 Mar 2021

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean May contract may rise into a range of $14.31-1/2 to $14.46-1/2 per bushel, as it has cleared a resistance at $14.20-1/2.

The next resistance will be at $14.31-1/2, a break above which could lead to a gain to $14.46-1/2. The pattern from the March 11 low of $14.00-3/4 looks like a small inverted head-and-shoulders.

The pattern has been confirmed, as the moderate pullback towards its neckline is over. It suggests a target around $14.46.

A fall below $14.12-3/4 could make this pattern invalid.

This fall may be extended into the range of $13.91-1/2 to $14.04-1/2 then.

On the daily chart, the contract is rising within a channel.

It may keep climbing towards the upper channel line. Wave pattern suggests the progress of a wave v towards $14.54-3/4.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

