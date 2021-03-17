ANL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (6.17%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
ASL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.85%)
AVN 88.96 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (7.49%)
BOP 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
BYCO 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.87%)
DGKC 124.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-2.31%)
EPCL 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.02%)
FCCL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.58%)
FFBL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.69%)
HUBC 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.36%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.77%)
JSCL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.85%)
KAPCO 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.86%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.52%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.37%)
PAEL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.67%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PPL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.91%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.42%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.15%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 39.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.44%)
TRG 138.65 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.95%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,809 Increased By ▲ 7.1 (0.15%)
BR30 24,646 Increased By ▲ 82.03 (0.33%)
KSE100 44,857 Increased By ▲ 17.87 (0.04%)
KSE30 18,628 Increased By ▲ 30.74 (0.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Tackling cost of inputs: PBF calls for unified agriculture policy

N H Zuberi 17 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) vice president Ahmad Jawad has said economic managers in Pakistan need to come up with a unified agriculture policy to tackle the cost of inputs as well as the burden on the national exchequer when it comes to importing important produce like wheat flour, sugar and cotton.

“Presently, the common people are compelled to buy wheat flour at Rs70-75/kg, and the federal and provincial authorities seem to be on different pages when it comes to a unified price acceptable for consumers and producers alike,” he said.

He noted that three different prices for purchasing wheat have been set which would create a great confusion among wheat growers, as wheat prices may be set by the centre in a uniform way. For the coming wheat crop the procurement price set by the federal government is Rs1,650/maund; Punjab government has set Rs1,800/maund while the Sindh government has set the price at Rs2,000/maund.

To avoid a crisis-like situation that struck the market last year, growers demand of the government to design a comprehensive plan for wheat procurement and that too in a timely fashion.

Jawad believed that the consumers did not have a choice and might stay vulnerable in terms of unaffordable food products.

Other issues that needed government’s attention were water availability at the right time. Farmers in some areas have observed that they received water late, i.e. after the annual rotation period, which harmed the crop at maturing stage.

Wheat crop that was sowed late had experienced heat in February in some areas of Sindh, which might also affect the overall yield of the staple grain in the country.

Ahmad Jawad said that reports gathered from different areas showed that increasing prices of chemical inputs and diesel had impacted the price of cultivation. Prices of inputs had multiplied, raising the cost of farming.

“Wheat policy should be drafted in consultation with the flour mills,” he said.

He demanded of the government to increase the quota of the area facing wheat shortage and lift embargo on purchase of wheat and ensure equal distribution of wheat.

The Pakistan Flour Mills Association needed to clear its perception too as officials in the Punjab government had claimed that there were only eight key players in the flour mills association who were controlling the wheat/ flour market, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PBF Ahmad Jawad agriculture policy

Tackling cost of inputs: PBF calls for unified agriculture policy

Protocol on amendments to Pakistan-Russia IGA on NSGP project approved

PM for putting in place ‘track, trace system’ to counter tax evasion

Industry in SEZs: FBR barred from withdrawing tax exemptions

Jul-Jan LSMI output up 7.85pc YoY

Britain’s NatWest bank faces money laundering charges

NA-75: PTI’s plea rejected by SC

ECP dismisses PPP’s petition against PM

Differences over resignation en bloc option beset PDM

DHA Quetta granted leave to appeal, BHC judgement suspended

Banks told: No paper-based submission of forex cases by June

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.