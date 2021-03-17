ANL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (6.17%)
Pakistan

Groyne Yard and Keamari: Railways accomplishes track connectivity

Recorder Report 17 Mar 2021

KARACHI: In a significant development that would ensue marked efficacy in handling the department’s container trains and traffic, Pakistan Railways has accomplished the track connectivity of Groyne Yard with old Keamari line.

In this vain a light engine trial run has been successfully performed between Groyne Yard and Dawood Kanta and the requisite engineering certificate has also been issued accordingly.

Officials said, located in the premises of South Asia Pacific Terminal (SAPT), the rehabilitation of Groyne Yard for container trains was amongst the top priorities of Pakistan Railways as divisional superintendent Karachi Railways Muhammad Hanif Gul visited the yard twice in the last month on 11 and 22 February and held discussions with GM SAPT Reymond Chen on revival of the yard.

