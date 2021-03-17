Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
17 Mar 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (March 16, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07800 0.07763 0.37988 0.05075
Libor 1 Week 0.08963 0.08513 0.79375 0.08163
Libor 1 Month 0.10750 0.10600 1.01625 0.10300
Libor 2 Month 0.13800 0.14088 1.26388 0.13675
Libor 3 Month 0.18200 0.18250 1.45050 0.17525
Libor 6 Month 0.19750 0.19625 1.23825 0.18950
Libor 1 Year 0.28100 0.28025 1.06013 0.27725
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
