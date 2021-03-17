Markets
State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates
17 Mar 2021
KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Tuesday (March 16, 2021).
===========================
US Dollar 156.9819
Pound Sterling 218.8014
Euro 187.2637
Japanese Yen 1.4393
===========================
