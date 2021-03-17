State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates

KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Tuesday (March 16, 2021).

=========================== US Dollar 156.9819 Pound Sterling 218.8014 Euro 187.2637 Japanese Yen 1.4393 ===========================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021