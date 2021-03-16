ANL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (6.17%)
Mar 16, 2021
Pakistan

Federal capital with 414 new COVID-19 cases records highest surge in over three months

  • As many as 371 cases were reported on Monday while 345 cases were reported on Sunday.
APP 16 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Continuing with the alarming rise, the federal capital has reported 414 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the highest single-day spike in almost the last 98 days, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday.

According to an official of NCOC, as many as 371 cases were reported on Monday while 345 cases were reported on Sunday.

He said so far 48,495 cases were reported from the federal capital while 526 deaths were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). He said 44,409 patients had been recovered completely.

Meanwhile, on the direction of the Ministry of National Health Services, the district administration of Islamabad had continued surveillance of different streets of the capital to reduce transmission of the infection in the selected streets and other sectors.

They also started taking action on a violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to the coronavirus while visiting marriage halls, markets, and petrol pumps by its inspection teams.

The administration has been asked to seal schools, shops, workshops, and restaurants on violation of SOPs. The inspection teams have been directed to issue notices to marriage halls besides imposing fines on owners of different shops in case of violation of SOPs.

Commenting on the situation, an official of the Ministry of National Health Services said that several local-level administrative decisions were made to control the disease.

He advised the citizens to continue following the social distancing, use of mask and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the city.

NCOC COVID

