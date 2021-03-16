Court seeks NAB report on co-accused death in fake accounts case

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday granted time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit report pertaining to death of a co-accused Nihal Anwar in fake accounts reference pertaining to embezzlement in funds of sugarcane growers.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the reference filed by NAB against Omni Group's head Khawaja Anwar Majeed, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed and other co-accused. The court granted one-day exemption from hearing to Anwar Majeed, Abdul ghani Majeed, Zulifqar Ahmed and Mashooq Ali.

While, the NAB requested the court to grant more time for submission of verification report regarding the death of a co-accused Khawaja Nihal Anwar. The court adjourned the case till April 12.

Meanwhile, the hearing on Lok Virsa reference against PPP's senator Robina Khalid and others was adjourned without proceeding due non-availability of AC-I Judge.