PDM’s disgruntled leaders to face disappointment in their propaganda drive: Firdous

  • She said Maulana Fazalur Rehman was passing through a depression phase due to failure in PDM’s drive.
APP 16 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday predicted that leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would soon face disappointment in their propaganda campaign launched against the ruling party to topple the system.

In an interview with a private television channel, she said disgruntled leaders of PDM were facing political differences in their meetings that has also created a wide space in their relationships.

“Mistrust and confusion among the leaders of PDM has widen day by day," she said.

Commenting on the politics of JUI-F chief, she said Maulana Fazalur Rehman, was passing through a depression phase due to failure in PDM’s drive.

To a question about Maryam Nawaz, the SACM said the daughter of Nawaz Sharif was not facing an ordinary case like a violation of traffic rule, but in fact she was indicted on corruption charges.

PDM Firdous Ashiq Awan

