15 mass vaccination centres to become functional from Wednesday

As many as 15 mass vaccination centres across the country will get functional from tomorrow (Tuesday) in order to expedite the anti-COVID inoculation process.

The mass vaccination centres being established in the top 15 Covid-19 affected cities including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hyderabad, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Abbottabad and Mansehra.

A vaccination centre has been established at Isolation Hospital and Infectious Treatment Centre (IHITC) in Islamabad, where around 4000 people would be vaccinated against coronavirus on daily basis.

The vaccination centre will have 40 counters, nine observation beds, 18 big and 12 small rooms.

Moreover, three doctors and six nurses will perform duties in the Islamabad vaccination centre.

The National Command Operations Centre (NCOC) yesterday approved the establishment of the mass vaccination centres and had directed the provinces to implement the decision.