Sports
Tokyo Olympic organiser to hold meeting with IOC, others on March 22
- Sources earlier told Reuters that the games will be held without spectators from overseas because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The meeting would come just before the planned start of the Olympic Torch relay on March 25. Japan's government and the organising committee have said they are committed to holding the games, which were delayed last year as the coronavirus spread around the world.
16 Mar 2021
TOKYO: The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Organising Committee will likely meet with representatives of the International Olympic Committee, Japan's government and Tokyo city to discuss the event, including whether to bar foreign spectators, Kyodo news said.
Sources earlier told Reuters that the games will be held without spectators from overseas because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The meeting would come just before the planned start of the Olympic Torch relay on March 25. Japan's government and the organising committee have said they are committed to holding the games, which were delayed last year as the coronavirus spread around the world.
PPP lawmakers won't resign from assemblies, Zardari tells PDM
Tokyo Olympic organiser to hold meeting with IOC, others on March 22
PM calls for Track & Trace System introduction to avoid tax evasion
LSMI output increases 9.13pc in January
China to issue visas to foreigners including Pakistani nationals who have taken Chinese jab
Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview is heartbreaking
Alarm in Pakistan as COVID-19 positivity rate climbs to 7.1%
ECP dismisses PPP's plea against issuance of funds to lawmakers by PM
Hafeez quizzed by Cabinet colleagues about IMF conditions
UN chief calls to combat violence against women
Major EU nations halt AstraZeneca as WHO says it is safe
US stimulus checks could end up in stock markets, bitcoin
Read more stories
Comments