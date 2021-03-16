Sports
Ibrahimovic back in Sweden squad By Philip O'Connor
- Ibrahimovic, 39, scored 62 goals in 116 internationals before quitting the team following their exit at the group stage of Euro 2016.
- Ibra has scored 14 goals in 14 Serie A appearances for AC Milan so far this season.
16 Mar 2021
STOCKHOLM: Sweden's record goalscorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been named in coach Janne Andersson's squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Kosovo, five years after the striker retired from the national team.
Ibrahimovic, 39, scored 62 goals in 116 internationals before quitting the team following their exit at the group stage of Euro 2016.
He opened the door to a return in a newspaper interview in November 2020, and coach Andersson flew to meet him in Milan to pave the way for his comeback, which was announced on Tuesday.
Ibra has scored 14 goals in 14 Serie A appearances for AC Milan so far this season.
PPP lawmakers won't resign from assemblies, Zardari tells PDM
Ibrahimovic back in Sweden squad By Philip O'Connor
PM calls for Track & Trace System introduction to avoid tax evasion
LSMI output increases 9.13pc in January
China to issue visas to foreigners including Pakistani nationals who have taken Chinese jab
Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview is heartbreaking
Alarm in Pakistan as COVID-19 positivity rate climbs to 7.1%
ECP dismisses PPP's plea against issuance of funds to lawmakers by PM
Hafeez quizzed by Cabinet colleagues about IMF conditions
UN chief calls to combat violence against women
Major EU nations halt AstraZeneca as WHO says it is safe
US stimulus checks could end up in stock markets, bitcoin
Read more stories
Comments