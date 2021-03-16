ANL 31.70 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (5.21%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
AVN 88.60 Increased By ▲ 5.84 (7.06%)
BOP 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
BYCO 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
DGKC 125.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.8%)
EPCL 48.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.41%)
FCCL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.28%)
FFBL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.16%)
FFL 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
HASCOL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.89%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.13%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.51%)
JSCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.17%)
KAPCO 42.35 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.74%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.34%)
MLCF 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.84%)
PAEL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.13%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
PPL 87.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.58%)
PRL 23.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.97%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.03%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 39.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.41%)
TRG 138.65 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (7.5%)
UNITY 29.91 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (4.76%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,818 Increased By ▲ 15.73 (0.33%)
BR30 24,689 Increased By ▲ 125.43 (0.51%)
KSE100 44,883 Increased By ▲ 44.01 (0.1%)
KSE30 18,652 Increased By ▲ 54.62 (0.29%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shanghai aluminium touches over 9-year high on Chinese supply concerns

  • The three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange advanced as much as 0.4% to $2,227 a tonne.
Reuters 16 Mar 2021

HANOI: Shanghai aluminium prices hit a 9-1/2-year high on Tuesday, as supply concerns rose after an aluminium hub in top consumer China ordered power cuts and output curbs.

The Chinese city of Baotou in Inner Mongolia, a major aluminium producing region, ordered some shutdowns in a bid to meet its energy consumption targets for the first quarter.

CRU analyst Wan Ling said this could translate to a 100,000-tonne annual aluminium output reduction.

The most-traded April aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed as much as 2.6% to 17,980 yuan ($2,767.90) a tonne, a level unseen since August 2011.

The three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange advanced as much as 0.4% to $2,227 a tonne.

"Figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics pointed to strong aluminium production in China over the first two months," ING analysts said, referring to an 8.4% annual rise in China's aluminium output in the first two months of 2021.

"However, investors appear to be more forward-looking, and instead focused on the ongoing production curtailments in Inner Mongolia," they added.

aluminium Shanghai nickel Shanghai copper Shanghai Electric Shanghai city

Shanghai aluminium touches over 9-year high on Chinese supply concerns

China to issue visas to foreigners including Pakistani nationals who have taken Chinese jab

Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview is heartbreaking

Alarm in Pakistan as COVID-19 positivity rate climbs to 7.1%

ECP dismisses PPP's plea against issuance of funds to lawmakers by PM

Hafeez quizzed by Cabinet colleagues about IMF conditions

UN chief calls to combat violence against women

Major EU nations halt AstraZeneca as WHO says it is safe

US stimulus checks could end up in stock markets, bitcoin

North Korean leader's sister warns US as Biden envoys begin Asia trip

Yemen's Al-Qaeda regenerates amid battle for the north

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters