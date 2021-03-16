Markets
Surgut sells May-loading Russian ESPO crude at higher spot premiums
16 Mar 2021
SINGAPORE: Russia's Surgutneftegaz has sold two May-loading cargoes of ESPO Blend crude, a China-focused grade, at higher spot premiums of around $2 a barrel to Dubai quotes via its first spot tender this month, trade sources said on Tuesday.
The two cargoes, loading April 30-May 5 and May 2-8, were awarded to trading houses Petraco and Mitsui, the sources said.
Late last month, spot premiums for April-loading ESPO crude fell to $1.5-$1.6 to Dubai quotes due to largely muted Chinese demand.
