ANL 31.70 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (5.21%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
AVN 88.75 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (7.24%)
BOP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
BYCO 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.98%)
DGKC 125.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.65%)
EPCL 48.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.41%)
FCCL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.32%)
FFBL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
HASCOL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.2%)
HUBC 83.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.22%)
JSCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.17%)
KAPCO 42.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.62%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.34%)
MLCF 46.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.91%)
PAEL 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.23%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
PPL 87.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.58%)
PRL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.03%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 39.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.41%)
TRG 138.65 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (7.5%)
UNITY 29.87 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.62%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,816 Increased By ▲ 13.94 (0.29%)
BR30 24,688 Increased By ▲ 123.94 (0.5%)
KSE100 44,894 Increased By ▲ 54.37 (0.12%)
KSE30 18,661 Increased By ▲ 64.13 (0.34%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Business & Finance

Walmart says Lady Gaga favorite, Brandon Maxwell, to design some of its clothing

  • The world's biggest retailer - which launched Free Assembly in 2020 and Scoop the prior year - has been trying to make its brands more trendy.
Reuters 16 Mar 2021

CHICAGO: Walmart said on Tuesday that its Free Assembly and Scoop apparel brands will be soon designed by Brandon Maxwell, known for dressing Lady Gaga on numerous occasions, including at recent Met Galas.

Maxwell, who has previously been a judge on reality show Project Runway and has also dressed Michelle Obama and Meghan Markle, will be responsible for designing and helping with sourcing, marketing and production, Walmart said.

The world's biggest retailer - which launched Free Assembly in 2020 and Scoop the prior year - has been trying to make its brands more trendy.

It seeks to grow its position in the US fast-fashion market, an area in which rival big box stores like Target have also invested heavily.

Walmart said Maxwell will oversee four collections annually for the two brands, starting with helping with this year's important holiday season wardrobe before his full collections drop in spring 2022.

