ANL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (6.04%)
ASC 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.06%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
AVN 88.25 Increased By ▲ 5.49 (6.63%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
BYCO 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.55%)
DGKC 125.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.45%)
EPCL 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.15%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.69%)
HUBC 83.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-1.95%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
JSCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.41%)
KAPCO 41.96 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.8%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.62%)
MLCF 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.95%)
PAEL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.02%)
PIBTL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
PPL 87.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.33%)
PRL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.6%)
PTC 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.24%)
TRG 137.99 Increased By ▲ 9.01 (6.99%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.39%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,812 Increased By ▲ 9.5 (0.2%)
BR30 24,713 Increased By ▲ 149.42 (0.61%)
KSE100 44,840 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0%)
KSE30 18,620 Increased By ▲ 22.62 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
FBR unearths major fake & flying invoices scam

  • So far, from investigations, it appears that the accused is involved in a huge scam of hundreds of millions of tax fraud by means of being the epicenter of notorious business of fake/flying invoices, informed FBR.
Ali Ahmed 16 Mar 2021

Regional Tax Offices' Investigation and Prosecution Cell has unearthed a huge scam of fake and flying invoices.

RTO Faisalabad has registered an FIR against M/s Amin Traders on account of the issuance of fake and flying invoices. As per details, during a search operation, a truckload of records of various businesses, invoices, and hundreds of stamps used in the generation of fake invoices have been confiscated.

So far, from investigations, it appears that the accused is involved in a huge scam of hundreds of millions of tax fraud by means of being the epicenter of notorious business of fake/flying invoices, informed FBR.

Meanwhile, separate teams have been constituted to unearth the whole scam.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to focus on seven major areas, ie, reforms in tax regime; simplification of tax codes (federal tax laws); plugging existing loopholes; reduction in discretionary powers of tax collectors; automation to bring transparency in tax system and tackling the issue of flying invoices.

FBR RTO flying invoices scam

