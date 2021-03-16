ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (5.71%)
ASC 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.58%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
AVN 88.30 Increased By ▲ 5.54 (6.69%)
BOP 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.87%)
DGKC 125.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.33%)
EPCL 49.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.71%)
FCCL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
FFBL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HASCOL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.77%)
HUBC 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.83%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.48%)
JSCL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.68%)
KAPCO 42.51 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.13%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.07%)
MLCF 46.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.34%)
PAEL 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.67%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PPL 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
PRL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
PTC 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.24%)
TRG 136.50 Increased By ▲ 7.52 (5.83%)
UNITY 30.10 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (5.43%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.42%)
BR100 4,806 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (0.08%)
BR30 24,690 Increased By ▲ 125.81 (0.51%)
KSE100 44,765 Decreased By ▼ -74.19 (-0.17%)
KSE30 18,591 Decreased By ▼ -6.78 (-0.04%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Canadian telecoms giant Rogers buys up rival Shaw for Can$26bn

  • That is 70 percent higher than the recent share price, Rogers said in a joint statement with its rival.
AFP 16 Mar 2021

MONTREAL: Canadian telecoms giant Rogers said Monday it had reached an amicable agreement to buy rival Shaw in a deal valued at Can$26 billion (Usd$21 billion), creating a new heavyweight rival for Bell and Telus.

The announcement of the merger raised concerns about the future of competition in the Canadian telecoms sector, where a very small number of players share a very lucrative market.

Internet and mobile telephone services in Canada are among the most expensive in the industrialized world, according to the OECD, in part because of the size of the country, the largest in the world after Russia.

Toronto-based Rogers, the third largest player in the sector in Canada by turnover, is number one for the number of mobile telephone subscribers, leading its main competitors, the Bell and Telus groups.

Minister of Innovation Francois-Philippe Champagne responded by noting that "greater affordability, competition and innovation in the Canadian telecommunications sector are as important to us as a government as they are to Canadians concerned about their cell phone bills."

"These goals will be front and centre in analyzing the implications of today's news," he added. "We won't presuppose the outcome of these processes."

In addition to his ministry, the regulator of the sector in Canada, the CRTC, as well as the Competition Bureau, will scrutinize the proposed merger.

"Should the Bureau determine that the proposed transaction is likely to substantially lessen or prevent competition, we will not hesitate to take appropriate action," the Competition Bureau said in a statement.

Rogers Communications will pay Can$40.50 in cash per share to its competitor, for a total of Can$20 billion.

That is 70 percent higher than the recent share price, Rogers said in a joint statement with its rival.

Rogers said it will also take on its rival's debt of Can$6 billion, bringing the total deal to around Can$26 billion.

OECD Bellingwolde Canadian telecoms Canadian telecoms giant Rogers CRTC

Canadian telecoms giant Rogers buys up rival Shaw for Can$26bn

Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview is heartbreaking

Alarm in Pakistan as COVID-19 positivity rate climbs to 7.1%

ECP dismisses PPP's plea against issuance of funds to lawmakers by PM

Hafeez quizzed by Cabinet colleagues about IMF conditions

UN chief calls to combat violence against women

Major EU nations halt AstraZeneca as WHO says it is safe

US stimulus checks could end up in stock markets, bitcoin

North Korean leader's sister warns US as Biden envoys begin Asia trip

Yemen's Al-Qaeda regenerates amid battle for the north

Greece, Turkey, meet for fresh talks on maritime dispute

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters