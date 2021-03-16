ANL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.06%)
Sports

Smart Sports Gala held in Islamabad

Updated 16 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s grand state-of-the-art residential projects, Capital Smart City and Lahore Smart City organised Smart Sports Gala in Islamabad.

The gala was attended by a large number of renowned real state brands and individuals. Eight cricket teams participated in the gala and battled for the title which eventually went to 5-G Group of Companies.

Apart from the cricket extravaganza, several other games and fun activities for children were also part of the gala. The aim of the gala was to create harmony across the real-state industry in the country.

Despite the prevailing uncertainty owing to Covid-19 pandemic, the success of this gala will boost morale and create a favourable environment for business activities in the country.

The healthy festival was also an evidence of Capital Smart City’s commitment of providing a conducive environment for healthy life. Sports create healthy societies, therefore, such activities should continue in the future. Prizes were also distributed amongst the players on their outstanding performance.—PR

