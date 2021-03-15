ANL 30.13 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.84%)
Pakistan

Cars' sale, production up by 19.62pc, 8.27pc respectively during 8 months

  • During the July-February 2020-21, as many as 95,139 cars were sold against the sale of 79,534 units while the production of cars increased from 88,196 units to 88,997 units.
APP 15 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The sale and production of cars witnessed an increase of 19.62 percent and 8.27 percent respectively during the eights month of current financial year 2020-21 as compared to corresponding period of last year.

During the July-February 2020-21, as many as 95,139 cars were sold against the sale of 79,534 units while the production of cars increased from 88,196 units to 88,997 units, showing growth of 19.62 and 8.27 percent respectively, according to Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

Among cars, the sale of Honda cars increased by 52.06 percent from 10,662 units during last year to 16,213 units during current year while Suzuki Swift cars sale also grew by 5.11 percent from 1,466 units to 1,541 units.

The sale of Toyota Corolla went down from 18,902 units to 11,129 units, showing decreased of 41.12 percent, the data revealed.

However, the sale of Suzuki Cultus went up from 9,845 units to 10,471 units, witnessing an increase of 6.35 percent while the sale of Suzuki WagonR also witnessed an increase of 30.90 percent from 5,812 units to 7,608 units during the months under review.

Meanwhile, the sale of Suzuki Bolan also rose by 34.56 percent from 4,073 units to 5,481 whereas the sale of Suzuki Alto witnessed decline of 10.26 percent from 27,072 units against 24,293 units.

On the other hand, the production of Honda cars went up by 60.26 percent from 9,910 units to 15,882 units during the months under review whereas the production of Suzuki Swift cars also increased by 24.22 percent from 1,094 units to 1,359 units.

The production of Toyota Corolla decline from 19,020 units to 11,109 units, showing decreased of 41.59 percent, it added.

The production of Suzuki Cultus cars increased from 9,222 units to 9,973 units, witnessing an increase of 8.14 percent while the production of Suzuki WagonR cars witnessed a sharp decline of 9.37 percent from 6,941 units to 6,290 units during July-February 2020-21.

Meanwhile, the production of Suzuki Bolan also rose by 37.95 percent from 4,057 units to 5,597 units whereas the production of Suzuki Alto decreased from 31,952 units to 20,477 units, witnessing decrease of 35.91 percent, the data added.

PAMA car sales car production

Cars' sale, production up by 19.62pc, 8.27pc respectively during 8 months

