Shell Deer Park, Texas, refinery restarting large CDU, coker

HOUSTON: Royal Dutch Shell Plc began restarting the large crude distillation unit (CDU) and coker at its 318,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Deer Park, Texas, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations on Monday.

The 270,000-bpd DU-2 CDU and 92,000-bpd coker are the first units to begin restarting since both of the refinery's CDUs were shut by a pump seal failure on Feb. 14, the sources said.