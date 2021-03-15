Business & Finance
Shell Deer Park, Texas, refinery restarting large CDU, coker
- The 270,000-bpd DU-2 CDU and 92,000-bpd coker are the first units to begin restarting since both of the refinery's CDUs were shut by a pump seal failure on Feb. 14, the sources said.
Updated 15 Mar 2021
HOUSTON: Royal Dutch Shell Plc began restarting the large crude distillation unit (CDU) and coker at its 318,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Deer Park, Texas, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations on Monday.
The 270,000-bpd DU-2 CDU and 92,000-bpd coker are the first units to begin restarting since both of the refinery's CDUs were shut by a pump seal failure on Feb. 14, the sources said.
