COVID-19 spread: Smart lockdown imposed in more areas of Lahore, Sialkot and Rawalpindi

(Karachi) As part of measures to contain spread of COVID-19, the Punjab government has imposed smart lockdown in more areas of Lahore, Sialkot and Rawalpindi, local media reported on Monday.

As per details, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab announced imposing smart lockdown in 15 hotspots in Rawalpindi, 13 in Lahore and six areas of Sialkot.

Under the restrictions, all shopping malls, restaurants and offices will remain closed while there will be restricted movement in the affected localities.

Besides, there will also be complete ban on all types of gatherings at any place, public or private throughout these areas. However, medical stores and health facilities will remain open in these areas.

In addition, milk shops, meat shops and bakeries will remain open until 6:00 PM in areas identified as corona hot spots.

Meanwhile, the shops of necessary items and petrol pumps will remain open from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

On March 14, the government imposed smart lockdown in 20 areas of Gujranwala after a surge in coronavirus cases in the district.

A statement issued by Gujranwala deputy commissioner said that the administration will enforce coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) at all costs. “All shops in the district will be closed by 6:00 PM except the shops of essential items and medical stores,” the DC said.

There will be a complete ban on all kinds of holding gatherings at public and private places in affected areas. Take-away has been allowed at hotels and restaurants while schools, cinema halls, parks and shrines will remain closed for two weeks.

A ban was also imposed on all commercial activities in Lahore after 10pm in the wake of the third wave of the coronavirus.