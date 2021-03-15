ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
Pakistan

Pakistan joins OIC in observing first ever ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia'

  • FO says the scourge of Islamophobia, fuelled by populism, hate speech, and lack of knowledge and disinformation, is causing unimaginable suffering to Muslim minorities around the world
  • The OIC’s unanimous support for the designation of this Day is a reflection of the sentiments of billions of Muslims around the world: Foreign Office
Fahad Zulfikar 15 Mar 2021

(Karachi) Pakistan has joined members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in observing the first ever ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia', a statement issued by Foreign Office stated on Monday.

The Foreign Office said that Pakistan presented a Resolution to designate March 15 as the ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia’ at the 47th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), held in Niamey, Niger, in November 2020.

"The OIC’s unanimous support for the designation of this Day is a reflection of the sentiments of billions of Muslims around the world," the FO stated.

It added, "The scourge of Islamophobia, fuelled by populism, hate speech, and lack of knowledge and disinformation, is causing unimaginable suffering to Muslim minorities around the world."

The statement mentioned that Islamophobia has taken many forms including inter alia negative profiling, mob lynchings by cow vigilantes, discriminatory laws, attacks on women for wearing hijabs, ban on minarets, negative propaganda and disinformation campaigns, manifestos of far-right parties, deliberate vandalism of Islamic symbols and holy sites, and attempts to link and equate Islam with terrorism.

"Such acts imperil our shared aspirations for a peaceful world and harmonious future for all."

The Foreign Office said that Pakistan always supported and continues to lead international efforts for building bridges between cultures and civilizations. "Through the observance of this Day, we want to build better understanding of Islam and Islamic precepts. We intend to send a message of international solidarity and cooperation. We remain determined to promote values of peaceful co-existence as well as inter-faith and cultural harmony," it highlighted.

